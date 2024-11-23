Salix/Astra Launch Colazide

- Salix Holdings and corporate partner Astra AB have launchedColazide (balsalazide), an oral treatment for ulcerative colitis, in the UK, its first market. This is Salix' first product launch. Colazide was cleared for marketing by the Medicines Control Agency in July this year, with the UK acting as rapporteur for pan-European approval (Marketletter July 28). The US regulatory authorities are also reviewing a New Drug Application for the product.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze