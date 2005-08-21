Salix' Xifaxan shows promise as CD therapy

Salix Pharmaceuticals of the USA says that results from a recent study, published in the August issue of Current Medical Research and Opinion, indicate that Xifaxan (rifaximin) tablets 200mg may have potential utility as a therapy for active Crohn's disease.

The agent, a gut-selective, non-systemic, virtually non-absorbed (less than 0.4%) oral antibiotic, was approved in the USA last year for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea caused by non-invasive strains of Escherichia coli in patients aged 12 years and above (Marketletter May 31, 2004).

Findings from the 16-week, open-label trial have revealed that, at the end of treatment, 78% of patients experienced an improvement in the CD Activity Index of more that 70%, while 59% achieved clinical remission (a CDAI score of <150). After just one month of therapy, more than 50% of participants had at least a 70-point reduction in CDAI score and, at the end of months two, three and four, 78%-82% showed at least a 70-point drop in CDAI score. Clinical remission was recorded at the end of months one, two, three and four in 41%, 56%, 56% and 59% of subjects, respectively.