Samaritan's HIV candidate in race for approval

Samaritan Pharmaceuticals, a US developer of innovative drugs, says that it is listed in the leading BioCentury, the Bernstein Report on BioBusiness, in an article titled NO entry, as being a contender in the race for approval as an oral HIV entry inhibitor. Samaritan was listed third after GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer with at least seven oral entry inhibitors in the race. Fuzeon (enfuvirtide), approved in 2003, was the first entry inhibitor to reach the market, but the uptake of the injected drug has been slow because it does not fit with the dominant oral HIV regimens, the company says.
Janet Greeson, chief executive of Samaritan stated: "the way we look at it is that any one of us can win, place or show. It doesn't matter, we'll all win with sales if we get to the market because patients prefer oral medications. We remain entirely enthusiastic, believing in SP-01A's ability to save lives, and will do everything we can to win this race."
