Samaritan updates AD and HIV drug

Samaritan Pharmaceuticals, a USA-based drug developer, has updated its Alzheimer's disease and HIV drug programs.
Its proprietary HIV drug SP-01A still heads the company's pipeline. The drug is an oral HIV-entry-inhibitor that works by blocking the virus' ability to infect CD4+ cells. In Phase I/II clinical trials, the drug demonstrated proof of concept, with significant reduction in viral load and improvement in quality of life. The drug was also observed to have a favorable safety profile and was well tolerated. The data suggests that SP-01A is a promising agent for patients experiencing drug resistance. The drug's mechanism of action was used to develop two new HIV-entry-inhibitor candidates, SP-10 and SP-03.
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