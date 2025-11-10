Sandoz floats Clariant

- Swiss giant Sandoz is to publicly float 100% of its industrial chemical business Clariant. The share sale is estimated to be worth between $1.5 and $2 billion and will be offered locally and internationally; promotion roadshows are planned throughout June. The company expects to issue four million shares each with a nominal value of 100 Swiss francs ($86). The price per share will not be announced until June 26; analysts estimate a figure of around 400-450 Swiss francs.
