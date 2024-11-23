Sandoz' Gene Therapy In Brain Cancer

- An efficacy trial of gene therapy in brain cancer patients has been initiated by Sandoz Pharmaceuticals. The therapy, GLI-328, is to be administered post-surgically in about 250 patients in 40 centers worldwide. A gene derived from a Herpes simplex virus will be transferred and incorporated into the DNA of the glioblastoma tumor cells. The enzyme produced, thymidine kinase, renders cells susceptible to Roche's ganciclovir which is subsequently administered, causing the destruction of cancer cells.
