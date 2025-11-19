SANDOZ IN DEAL WITH AJINOMOTO

Swiss company Sandoz has signed a contract, via its pharmaceutical subsidiary Sandoz Pharma of Basle, with the Japanese pharmaceutical company Ajinomoto relating to the development and marketing of a new oral antidiabetic product, A-4166.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ajinomoto, which has developed the drug, has rights to develop and market it in China, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the UK. Sandoz has acquired rights to the product in the rest of the world in return for royalties.

A-4166 is currently undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of non-insulin dependent diabetes mellitus by stimulating insulin production.