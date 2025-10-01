Sandoz, Knoll Buy Into Generics As Gehe Opts Out

Musical chairs was the name of the game in the European generics sector last week, as rumors turned into fact. Yes, German drug wholesaler and manufacturer Gehe is selling its generic drug manufacturing affiliates, and yes, Sandoz and BASF unit Knoll are the confirmed buyers.

Gehe's subsidiary Azupharma GmbH, Germany's third largest generics company, is being bought by Swiss firm Sandoz for 640 million Deutschemarks ($418.4 million). Azupharma generated 222 million marks in sales last year and along with Sandoz' existing franchise in generics through Biochemie, Kundl, will make it a front-runner in worldwide generics - particularly in the merged Novartis operations (being formed through the merger of Sandoz and Ciba), the company says.

At present, Sandoz has no toe-hold in Germany's generics market, the second largest in the world. Ciba's generic strength lies with its subsidiary Geneva. Although the company does not reveal generic sales (these are lumped together with pharmaceuticals), it is estimated that these are probably worth around 450 million Swiss francs ($359.3 million).