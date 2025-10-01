Wednesday 1 October 2025

Sandoz, Knoll Buy Into Generics As Gehe Opts Out

20 October 1996

Musical chairs was the name of the game in the European generics sector last week, as rumors turned into fact. Yes, German drug wholesaler and manufacturer Gehe is selling its generic drug manufacturing affiliates, and yes, Sandoz and BASF unit Knoll are the confirmed buyers.

Gehe's subsidiary Azupharma GmbH, Germany's third largest generics company, is being bought by Swiss firm Sandoz for 640 million Deutschemarks ($418.4 million). Azupharma generated 222 million marks in sales last year and along with Sandoz' existing franchise in generics through Biochemie, Kundl, will make it a front-runner in worldwide generics - particularly in the merged Novartis operations (being formed through the merger of Sandoz and Ciba), the company says.

At present, Sandoz has no toe-hold in Germany's generics market, the second largest in the world. Ciba's generic strength lies with its subsidiary Geneva. Although the company does not reveal generic sales (these are lumped together with pharmaceuticals), it is estimated that these are probably worth around 450 million Swiss francs ($359.3 million).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze