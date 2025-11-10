Sandoz' Neoral Free To South African Children

On August 1, Sandoz began providing its antirejection drug Neoral (ciclosporin micro-emulsion) free to children in South Africa under the age of six, in a program which will run for at least a year. 60-70 children are likely to benefit from the offer, which applies to state and private patients. Transplant patients spend 18,000-24,000 ($6,000-$6,500) rand per month on Neoral.
Referring to the debate in South Africa on costs of tertiary care, Sandoz product manager John Horrocks said the price of Sandimmun, including Neoral, has not risen for four years, a real saving of 30%, adding that the rand has devalued against the Swiss franc by over 32% in this time.
Funding Shift To Primary Care The debate on public-sector organ transplants began when health authorities, wanting to channel funding from expensive tertiary care to primary care, threatened to fire a Pretoria doctor who performed a heart and lung transplant on a student. This was the third heart transplant performed by Fanus Serfontein of the University of Pretoria at the HF Verwoerd Hospital since the Gauteng authority banned such operations in January on cost grounds. Sandoz has also donated Neoral to this patient.
