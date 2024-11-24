Sunday 24 November 2024

Swiss generic and biosimilar medicines major Sandoz today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Afqlir (aflibercept) 2mg vial kit and pre-filled syringe for intravitreal injection.   15 November 2024


NewAmsterdam Pharma
A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.

Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Japanese drugmaker Takeda has launched Fruzaqla (fruquintinib) in its home country.   22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Chinese biopharma CStone Pharmaceuticals has announced a strategic commercial collaboration with Pharmalink Store, a prominent pharmaceutical company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).   22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
Colorado, USA-based biotech Enveda Biosciences, which is using AI to translate nature into new medicines, has announced an oversubscribed $130 million Series C funding round led by Kinnevik and FPV.   22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Privately-held US biotech Alloy Therapeutics has announced a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical.   21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
Japanese drugmaker Eisai has announced that the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treatment Rozebalamin for Injection (mecobalamin) has been launched in Japan as a treatment for slowing progression of functional impairment in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.   21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
Germany's Merck has spent more than 25 years researching and developing solutions for advancing multiple sclerosis (MS) care.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval of Ziihera (zanidatamab-hrii) 50mg/mL for injection for intravenous use, say the drug’s developer, Jazz Pharmaceuticals.   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Astellas’ loss is Apellis’ gain as FDA setback shakes up prospects
Astellas Pharma has been hit by bad news from the US Food and Drug Administration, which will not currently approve the firm’s request to supplement the label for Izervay (avacincaptad pegol).   21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Kura and Kyowa Kirin sign ziftomenib deal
San Diego-based Kura Oncology and Japan’s Kyowa Kirin have entered into a global strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize ziftomenib.   21 November 2024

Biotechnology
argenX spinoff secures series A extension to fight blood cancer
Colorado, USA-based OncoVerity announced the closing of a series A extension led by existing investors, argenX and RefinedScience. The value was not disclosed, but this extension follows a $30 million Series A fundraiser in March 2023.   22 November 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Eisai updates Leqembi outlook
11 November 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Eisai completes rolling submission to US FDA for Leqembi maintenance dosing
1 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—EMA re-affirms non-renewal of masitinib and Translarna authorizations
18 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—UMCG and SHINE receive $11 million grant for cancer study
17 October 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF— Enara Bio raises $32.5 million to advance pipeline
3 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Novartis expands US radioligand therapy manufacturing
6 September 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 15
Last week saw US pharma major AbbVie release disappointing Phase II trial results on its emraclidine in schizophrenia, which benefited Bristol Myers Squibb. Also on the research front, Germany’s Merck KGaA and Abbisko’s pimicotinib showed positive results in tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT). M&A news saw German BioNTech punting $800 million upfront to acquire China based oncology focused Biotheus. Also of note, US drugmaker Halozyme Therapeutics made an unsolicited takeover bid for Evotec, valuing the German firm, at around 2 billion euros.   17 November 2024

Syncona launches new portfolio company Slingshot Therapeutics
14 November 2024
BioNTech to boost oncology offering with buy of Biotheus
13 November 2024
AlloVir announces merger with Kalaris Therapeutics
8 November 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 1
3 November 2024
Dr Falk Pharma acquires spinout Kynos Therapeutics
29 October 2024
AbbVie punts $1.4 billion to buy early-stage Alzheimer’s drug developer Aliada
29 October 2024
