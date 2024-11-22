Sandoz pralodol

- Sandoz has removed one of the indications for Parlodel (bromocriptine), lactation suppression, from the data sheet for the product in Italy following pressure from the Ministry of Health. The Italian pharmaceutical committee, the CUF, requested the removal last year, following reports of serious side effects. The removal actually makes the Italian data sheet tighter than is found in other European countries, where the indication is stipulated as lactation suppression in cases of medical need.