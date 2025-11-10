Sandoz sets up Hungarian subsidiary

- Sandoz Pharma has set up a subsidiary called Sandoz Pharma Hungaria in Hungary with a registered capital of 120 million forint ($870,480). The new company will distribute products manufactured by the Swiss company, which until now had its products distributed in Hungary by Hungaropharma. No increase in Sandoz' current market share in Hungary from the current 3.7% is expected as a result of the move, but Sandoz does hope to expand through the emerging over-the-counter market in Hungary.