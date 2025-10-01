Sandoz stops drug production in Greece

- Swiss pharmaceuticals group Sandoz has stopped production in Greece as a result of drug pricing policies adopted in recent years by the Greek government. Sandoz revealed sales growth of 4% for 1995 (Marketletter January 22), which was in line with analysts' expectations at Goldman Sachs. They believe that Sandoz can sustain long-term sales growth of 7%-8%. The group's sales growth of prescription drugs was impressive, according to the analysts, while OTC sales remained under pressure. They believe that Sandoz can sustain 8.5%-9% long-term growth in pharmaceutical sales.