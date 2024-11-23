Sandoz To Double Sales Force

Sandoz Pharmaceutical, the Swiss firm's US unit, plans to double its sales force capacity in the primary care area by hiring an additional 464 permanent full-time sales people dedicated to the firm's prescription products. The expansion is due to rapid growth of new medications and the strength of the firm's esatblished products. In October 1995, Sandoz enlisted Innovex to help increase its sales force; this has been so successful that it will recruit again from Innovex.