Sangamo BioSciences to acquire Gendaq in $40 million deal

Sangamo Biosciences has signed an option to purchase all of theoutstanding stock of Gendaq, a privately-held UK company which focuses on the regulation of gene expression using engineered zinc finger DNA binding proteins.

In return for offering 2.25 million shares of its own stock, Sangamo will acquire a research team comprising 16 scientists, 24 patent applications in the ZFP field and over $6 million in cash. The total value of the transaction is put at $40 million.