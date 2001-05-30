Sangamo BioSciences to acquire Gendaq in $40 million deal

Sangamo Biosciences has signed an option to purchase all of theoutstanding stock of Gendaq, a privately-held UK company which focuses on the regulation of gene expression using engineered zinc finger DNA binding proteins.
In return for offering 2.25 million shares of its own stock, Sangamo will acquire a research team comprising 16 scientists, 24 patent applications in the ZFP field and over $6 million in cash. The total value of the transaction is put at $40 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze