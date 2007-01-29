Sangamo gets $950K MJ Fox grant

USA-based Sangamo BioSciences has been awarded funding by the Michael J Fox Foundation to support the development of a ZFP Therapeutic to treat Parkinson's disease. The $950,000 award will be paid over a period of two years and will develop zinc-finger DNA-binding protein transcription factors to activate the expression of glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor, a potent neurotrophic factor that has shown promise in preclinical testing to slow or stop the progression of PD.
