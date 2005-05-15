Sangamo initiates Ph I study of SB-509

Sangamo BioSciences has started a multicenter Phase I clinical trial of SB-509, a novel therapeutic designed to protect and stimulate the regeneration of peripheral nerve function in diabetics suffering from peripheral neuropathy.

"We are very excited to be involved in testing this unique approach to what has so far been an inevitable problem for the majority of long-term diabetics," noted Mark Kipnes, a clinical investigator for the Richmond, California-based firm, who added that, "currently, apart from very strict glucose control which is unattainable for most patients, there is nothing available to treat or protect the damaged nerves directly, only products such as analgesics that treat the symptoms."