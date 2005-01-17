Sangamo submits IND for SB-509

Sangamo BioSciences of the USA has submitted an Investigational New Drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration for SB-509, a novel therapeutic for the protection and stimulation of peripheral nerve function regeneration in diabetics with peripheral neuropathy. The agent is an injectable formulation of plasmid DNA-binding protein transcription factor designed to upregulate the vascular endothelial growth factor A. On FDA clearance, the firm plans to initiate a multicenter Phase I/II human clinical trial of the agent to test its safety and its maximum tolerated dose in the first half of 2005.
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