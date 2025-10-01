SangStat's Ciclosporin "Bioequivalent"

Transplant specialist SangStat has reported that its proprietary formulation of ciclosporin is bioequivalent to the branded product sold by Sandoz of Switzerland. The company has completed two equivalence studies assessing a range of formulations and has now selected one which is suitable for further development.
Sangstat's generic candidate achieved a mean AUC (area under curve) of 96% and a Cmax (maximum drug concentration) of 99% of the values achieved with Sandoz' reference formulation. Within the next 12 months, the firm expects to conduct the trials needed to file for approval in the USA.
