SangStat's Positive Data With Thymoglobulin

Transplant company SangStat has obtained positive results from its Phase III clinical trial with its Thymoglobulin versus Pharmacia & Upjohn's ATGAM (respectively, rabbit and horse antithymocyte polyclonal antibodies), for the prevention of acute graft rejection in renal transplants.
In a 163-patient, double-blinded, randomized, multicenter pivotal trial to establish equivalence, patients received either 1.5mg/kg per day of Thymoglobulin, or 15mg/kg per day of ATGAM for seven to 14 days. Success was rated by the post-treatment return of serum creatinine, which is a marker of kidney function, to baseline or below. Secondary markers of success included graft survival at 30 days and a significant improvement in biopsy histologies before and after therapy.
Trial Results After a follow-up of three months, patients treated with Thymoglobulin saw an 87.8% success rate in reversing acute graft rejection. This was compared to an overall rate of 76.3% in patients treated with ATGAM. It was significantly demonstrated that, although there was no difference between safety profiles for the two therapies, Thymoglobulin had a greater success rate than ATGAM. Side effects of antithymocyte polyclonal antibody therapy include leukopenia, fever, thrombocytopenia and infections and are contraindicated in people with allergies to horse or rabbit proteins.
