SangStat Transplant Drug Shows Promise In Phase II

Transplant specialist SangStat has reported the results of a Phase II study of its Allotrap 2702 peptide - a compound derived from the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) molecule - which confirm its safety and tolerability.

The randomized, double-blind study was conducted in France and involved 28 renal transplant recipients. Placebo or Allotrap 2702 at a daily dose of 7mg/kg, started on the day of the transplant procedure, was given to the patients on top of standard triple immunosuppression with ciclosporin, azathioprine and steroids. Treatment continued for two, five or 10 days, and then all patients were followed for three months post-transplantation.

Presenting the results at the 2nd Conference on New Trends in Clinical and Experimental Immunosuppression in Geneva, Switzerland, Jean-Paul Soulillou of the University of Nantes noted that no adverse events could be attributed to Allotrap 2702 therapy. There was also no evidence for the development of anti-Allotrap antibodies, which might lower its efficacy. Renal function, measured by serum creatinine levels at one and three months post-transplant, were similar between the treatment and placebo groups.