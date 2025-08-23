The company is led by co-founder and CEO Thomas Feldthus, who rejoined the role in April 2022, and supported by CFO Johnny Stilou, appointed in May 2025, bringing decades of financial and operational experience.

Saniona’s pipeline includes several advanced candidates. SAN711, licensed to Acadia Pharmaceuticals, is being developed for absence seizures with the potential for up to US $610 million in milestone payments and royalties. SAN2219 is a preclinical therapy for acute repetitive seizures, while SAN2355, licensed to Jazz Pharmaceuticals, is a Kv7.2/Kv7.3 channel activator for focal-onset seizures. That deal provided Saniona with US $42.5 million upfront, plus up to US $192.5 million in development and regulatory milestones, up to US $800 million in commercial milestones, and royalties. Additional programs include SAN2465 for major depressive disorder, SAN903 for inflammatory bowel disease, and Tesomet for obesity.