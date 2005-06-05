Sanitas buys Hoechst Biotika

Sanitas, Lithuania's largest pharmaceutical producer, is reported to have signed an agreement, in late May, to purchase Hoechst-Biotika, a drug manufacturer in the Slovak Republic, according to the LETA news agency. The acquisiton price is said to be 12.7 million euros ($15.8 million).
