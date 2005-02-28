Sankyo and Daiichi prepare to merge?

In the face of difficult domestic and competitive overseas market conditions, Sankyo, currently Japan's second-largest drugmaker, and Daiichi Pharmaceuticals, now ranked number six, are in the final stages of merger talks, according to sources close to the situation reported by The Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

Sankyo was set to be superseded as number two drugmaker in Japan through the upcoming merger of Yamanouchi and Fujisawa to create Astellas Pharma (Marketletters passim) but, if the deal goes through, the combined firm will retain this position, behind the present leader, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, which has projected revenues of some 1,100.0 billion yen ($10.45 billion) for the fiscal year to March. However, even this figure is only a fraction of the sales achieved by world leaders such as Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline, which reported 2004 revenues of $44.74 billion and L20.35 billion ($38.39 billion), respectively.

Sankyo to be dominant partner