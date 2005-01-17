Sankyo and Metabasis' start CS-917 Ph IIb trial

Japan's Sankyo and USA-based Metabasis Therapeutics have initiated a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase IIb study of CS-917 in patients with type 2 diabetes.
The study aims to assess the effectiveness of CS-917, the first in a new class of diabetes agents, called fructose 1-6 bisphosphatase inhibitors, in lowering blood glucose levels in patients with type 2 diabetes. Results will also be used to determine the appropriate dosage of CS-917 for subsequent Phase III evaluation.
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