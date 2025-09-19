Sankyo Exports To Make Up 20% Of Sales

Sankyo of Japan says that it expects exports to contribute a record 20%to its overall revenues for the fiscal year ending March 1999. Strong sales of its hyperlipidemia treatment Mevalotin (pravastatin) and the antidiabetic Noscal (troglitazone) are expected to boost export revenues by some 9% higher than the like, year-earlier level of 94 billion yen ($785 million).
Despite the encouraging performance of its two main products, Sankyo says that revenues for fiscal 1998 will remain flat at 463 billion yen, due to the drop in pharmaceutical prices at home (Marketletters passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze