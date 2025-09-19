Sankyo Exports To Make Up 20% Of Sales

Sankyo of Japan says that it expects exports to contribute a record 20%to its overall revenues for the fiscal year ending March 1999. Strong sales of its hyperlipidemia treatment Mevalotin (pravastatin) and the antidiabetic Noscal (troglitazone) are expected to boost export revenues by some 9% higher than the like, year-earlier level of 94 billion yen ($785 million).

Despite the encouraging performance of its two main products, Sankyo says that revenues for fiscal 1998 will remain flat at 463 billion yen, due to the drop in pharmaceutical prices at home (Marketletters passim).