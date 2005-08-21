Sankyo's 1st-qtr sales and earnings dip

Japan's Sankyo has posted a smaller-than-expected year-on-year decline in earnings for the first quarter of the fiscal year to March 2006 (April-June 2005), with the results buffered by good growth in the US market for its antihypertensive drug Benicar/Olmetec (olmesartan).

The firm recorded revenues of 142.3 billion yen ($1.27 billion) for the period, a fall of 2.8%, but still equal to 51% of their first-half target. Recurring income was down 3.4% at 27.1 billion yen, while net income slumped 20% to 18.1 billion yen. In the previous year's first quarter, Sankyo registered extraordinary income of 10.6 billion yen resulting from the sale of land which was the site of its former Tanashi plant.

Japanese sales of the cholesterol-lowerer Mevalotin (pravastatin) dropped 17.1% to 19.9 billion yen due to generic competition and newer drugs in this class such as Lipitor (atorvastatin), sold in Japan by Astellas under license from Pfizer. Pravastatin exports to US licensee Bristol-Myers Squibb dropped 13% to 18.7 billion yen, again as a result of strong competition, and the patent expiry of the drug in the UK and Germany in August 2004, as well as weakening demand prior to the scheduled end of US intellectual property protection in April 2006.