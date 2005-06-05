Sankyo's net profit leaps 11.2%, despite 1.4% sales decline on weak

Japanese drugmaker Sankyo reported weak consolidated results for fiscal year to March 2005,due to a decline in Japanese sales and exports of its mainstay cholesterol-lowerer pravastatin (trade name Mevalotin in the USA and Pravachol in Japan). Total revenues fell 1.4% year-on-year to 587.8 billion yen ($5.47 billion), as expected. Operating profit fell 11.1% to 84.9 billion yen.

In contrast, net income increased 11.2% to 48.3 billion yen thanks to a decrease in net extraordinary expenses to 4.8 billion yen from net expenses of 11.4 billion yen in the previous year. In the previous year, extraordinary expenses were recorded in association with additional retirement payments and integration of plant facilities.

Revenues from pravastatin in Japan dropped 19.0% year-on-year to 82.5 billion yen, reflecting an 11% drug reimbursement price reduction on the drug and competition from a newer statin, Yamanouchi's Lipitor (atorvastatin), and generic drugs. Pravastatin's bulk exports to licensee Bristol-Myers Squibb plunged 21.7% to 77.0 billion yen because of intensive competition in the USA and its patent expiry in the UK and Germany in August 2004.