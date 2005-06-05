Sankyo's net profit leaps 11.2%, despite 1.4% sales decline on weak

Japanese drugmaker Sankyo reported weak consolidated results for fiscal year to March 2005,due to a decline in Japanese sales and exports of its mainstay cholesterol-lowerer pravastatin (trade name Mevalotin in the USA and Pravachol in Japan). Total revenues fell 1.4% year-on-year to 587.8 billion yen ($5.47 billion), as expected. Operating profit fell 11.1% to 84.9 billion yen.
In contrast, net income increased 11.2% to 48.3 billion yen thanks to a decrease in net extraordinary expenses to 4.8 billion yen from net expenses of 11.4 billion yen in the previous year. In the previous year, extraordinary expenses were recorded in association with additional retirement payments and integration of plant facilities.
Revenues from pravastatin in Japan dropped 19.0% year-on-year to 82.5 billion yen, reflecting an 11% drug reimbursement price reduction on the drug and competition from a newer statin, Yamanouchi's Lipitor (atorvastatin), and generic drugs. Pravastatin's bulk exports to licensee Bristol-Myers Squibb plunged 21.7% to 77.0 billion yen because of intensive competition in the USA and its patent expiry in the UK and Germany in August 2004.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze