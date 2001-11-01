Sankyo's olmesartan approvable in USA

Sankyo has received an approvable letter from the US Food and DrugAdministration for olmesartan (CS-866), its angiotensin II receptor antagonist for hypertension. The company said that there is nothing in the letter to indicate that the agency will not approve the drug in the near future, and it intends to launch it immediately thereafter.
Meantime, Sankyo is filing for approval of olmesartan in Germany and will submit a dossier for Japanese registration next year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze