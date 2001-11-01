Sankyo's olmesartan approvable in USA

Sankyo has received an approvable letter from the US Food and DrugAdministration for olmesartan (CS-866), its angiotensin II receptor antagonist for hypertension. The company said that there is nothing in the letter to indicate that the agency will not approve the drug in the near future, and it intends to launch it immediately thereafter.

Meantime, Sankyo is filing for approval of olmesartan in Germany and will submit a dossier for Japanese registration next year.