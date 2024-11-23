Sano Anxiety Patch Enters Ph III

- Bristol-Myers Squibb has started Phase III trials of transdermalbuspirone, licensed from Sano, for the once-daily treatment of anxiety and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. B-MS' oral formulation is one of the most widely used anxiolytics and had worldwide sales of $369 million in 1996. Meantime, Sano has started Phase III trials of a combined nicotine/mecamylamine patch which it is claimed may achieve smoking cessation without the need for counselling.
