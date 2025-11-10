Sanofi Agrees JV In China With Minsheng

French drugmaker Sanofi has entered into a joint venture agreement with Minsheng Pharmaceuticals, a major Chinese pharmaceutical company based in Hangzhou.
The joint venture, in which Sanofi holds a 55% stake, will be called Hangzhou Sanofi Minsheng Pharmaceuticals Company and will manufacture and market both partners' products in China. Sanofi says this agreement is in keeping with its strategy of reinforcing its presence in this rapidly growing part of the world, and notes that it is soon to announce plans for a joint venture in India.
Meantime, Sanofi notes that Asia is a market of 2.3 billion inhabitants, and its estimated market presence in 1995, including licensees, was 8.2 billion French francs ($1.61 billion). The region accounts for 20% of Sanofi's total global market presence, which exists in 13 Asian countries. At present, Sanofi has two production facilities in the region, in Seoul, Korea, and Ho Chi Minh City, in Vietnam. Total staff numbered 1,800 in 1995, compared with 600 in 1990.
