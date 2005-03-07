Sanofi-Aventis 2004 EPS jumps 18.2%

France's Sanofi-Aventis, now the world's third-largest drugmaker through the merger of Sanofi-Synthelabo and Aventis last year, reported a solid set of financial results for 2004, with net income rising 17.9% to 5.25 billion euros ($6.95 billion) compared with the previous year, and earnings per share leaping 18.2% to 3.89 euros. Turnover, which was reported in full earlier (Marketletter January 31), increased 10.0% to 25.42 billion euros.
Operating profit pro forma adjusted came in at 8.16 billion euros, which is better than analysts' consensus forecasts of 8.12 billion euros but well under Lehman Brothers' expectations of 8.49 billion euros. However, EPS was up on Lehman's projections of 3.60 euros and consensus predictions of 3.69 euros.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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