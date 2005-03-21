Sanofi-Aventis' Accomplia shows long-term weight loss

A Phase III study of Sanofi-Aventis' Accomplia (rimonabant) in obese and overweight individuals has concluded that it reduces cardiovascular risk factors such as waist circumference and body weight.

Preliminary results from the multinational, multicenter, randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled RIO-Europe trial were released last year and the final results support the initial findings (Marketletter September 6, 2004).