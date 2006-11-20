Sanofi-Aventis' Acomplia gets first North American approval, in Mexico

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis says that its obseity drug Acomplia (rimonabant) has received marketing authorization from the Mexican health authorities. The agent is the first in a new class of medicines that target multiple cardiometabolic risk factors, a cluster of presentations such as abdominal obesity, high triglycerides, low high-density lipoprotein and high blood pressure, that can lead to cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.
The Mexican Ministry of Health has cleared the drug in the the following therapeutic indications:
- as adjuvant to diet and exercise and/or any therapeutic scheme in obese (Body Mass Index > 30 kg/m2) or in overweight (BMI > 27 kg/m2) patients with associated risk factors such as type 2 diabetes or dyslipidemia; and
