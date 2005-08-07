Sanofi-Aventis' Allegra-D available in USA

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis says that Allegra-D (fexofenadine 180mg/pseudophedrine HCl 240mg), its 24-hour extended-release tablets, are now available in the USA for the treatment of seasonal allergy symptoms with nasal congestion in adults and children 12 years of age and older. According to the firm, the non-sedating and non-impairing agent provides patients with the power of once-daily Allegra (fexofenadine HCl 180mg), combined with 24-hour relief from nasal congestion, in a convenient oral formulation.
