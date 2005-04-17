Sanofi-Aventis and DNDI form malaria pact

French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis has entered into an agreement with the Switzerland-headquartered Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative Foundation to develop a new treatment against malaria, with the aim of combating the rising incidence of resistance to currently-available therapies.
The new product comprises a fixed-dose combination of artesunate and amodiaquine, which is easier to use and cheaper than other combination drugs currently available, the groups said.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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