Sanofi-Aventis and DNDI form malaria pact

French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis has entered into an agreement with the Switzerland-headquartered Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative Foundation to develop a new treatment against malaria, with the aim of combating the rising incidence of resistance to currently-available therapies.

The new product comprises a fixed-dose combination of artesunate and amodiaquine, which is easier to use and cheaper than other combination drugs currently available, the groups said.