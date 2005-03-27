Sanofi-Aventis/B-MS win Plavix patent battle in Canada

The Canadian Federal Court of Ottawa has granted French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis' application for an order of prohibition against the federal Minister of Health and local firm Apotex in relation to the latter's application for marketing authorization for a generic version of its leading antithrombolytic drug Plavix (clopidogrel).

The decision is seen as a positive guide for the patent fight in the more important US market, where a loss would also impact on Bristol-Myers Squibb, the marketing partner for this 4.0 billion euros ($5.27 billion) a year drug. The intellectual property on Plavix is not due to lapse until 2011, according to the French firm. The US patent challenges in the USA are from India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Apotex (Marketletters passim).