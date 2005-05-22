Sanofi-Aventis beats world market growth with 1st-qtr sales up 11.9%

France's Sanofi-Aventis, the world's third-largest drugmaker, has posted strong first-quarter 2005 results with turnover of 6.42 billion euros ($8.23 billion), up 8.4% or 11.9% higher on a comparable basis, which is ahead of the world pharmaceutical market's growth, the firm said.

Moreover, the pharmaceutical business' revenues were 6.06 billion euros, a rise of 12.1%, and giving the firm a 5.45% share of the world drug market. Developed sales (ie, including those by marketing partners) were 7.07 billion euros, 11.7% higher than in the like, year-earlier quarter on a comparable basis.