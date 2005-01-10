Sanofi-Aventis debuts generic campaign

Sanofi-Aventis has launched an offensive to expand its generics business. The first stage will be setting up the Winthrop name as the new brand for the entire range of products. During 2005, five new national subsidiaries are to be established in Belgium, Italy, Hungary, Poland and Switzerland, in a move that effectively doubles the number of group subsidiaries.
The aim is to convert the Sanofi-Aventis group into one of the leading generics companies in Europe within five years. Sales of generics at present are about 250.0 million euros ($335.0 million) a year compared with those of the market leader Teva at 2.7 billion euros. The structural changes will affect existing national arrangements. In Germany, for example, the Lichtenstein subsidiary will be merged with the newly-established Winthrop Arzneimittel GmbH.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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