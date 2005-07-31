Sanofi-Aventis: is growth slowing?

The question being raised about the Franco-European drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis is whether its growth is beginning to slow down. Second-quarter 2005 sales in fact managed to expand at 10.1% compared with 7% for the pharmaceutical market as a whole (Marketletter July 25), giving the firm a 5.6% slice of the global sector. However, growth in the second quarter was below that in the first three months when sales were exceptionally good, riding on the back of a severe flu epidemic in Europe and a flurry of allergic conditions in Japan.

A report from Goldman Sachs notes that the growth trend has not continued into second quarter. Four major drug products have produced sales figures below expectations - the anticancer agents Taxotere (docetaxel) and Eloxatin (oxaliplatin), the antithrombotic Lovenox (enoxaparin) and the sleeping agent Stilnox (zolpidem). The latter has started to experience competition in the USA from Sepracor's Lunesta (eszopiclone) although Stilnox is resisting pressure for the moment. Hanspeter Spek, head of Sanofi-Aventis' pharmaceutical operations, has conceded that parts of the market have been lost but says competitive positions are stabilizing.