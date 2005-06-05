Sanofi-Aventis links with WHF to encourage CD disease prevention

The World Heart Federation and France's Sanofi-Aventis, the world's third-largest drugmaker, have entered a three-year partnership agreement to address prevention and control of cardiovascular disease. This announcement was made at the World Heart Federation's Sixth International Congress of Preventive Cardiology, which was held in Brazil late last month, and confirms both organizations' commitment to the prevention of cardiovascular disease across the world, says the company.
Through the partnership, the WHF and Sanofi-Aventis aim to highlight the need for research and awareness related to risk factors for cardiovascular disease, such as abdominal obesity and metabolic syndrome. Despite recent therapeutic advances, 17 million people (one third of global deaths) die each year from cardiovascular disease, around 80% of which are from low- and middle-income countries.
A role for Acomplia
