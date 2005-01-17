Sanofi-Aventis news

French drug giant Sanofi-Aventis has reaffirmed its commitment to develop the Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Trap program in oncology, in a variety of cancer types, in collaboration with US firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This decision has earned Regeneron a $25 million clinical development milestone payment.

The French firm also announced that the official legal name of its vaccine business, Aventis Pasteur, will henceforth be Sanofi Pasteur.