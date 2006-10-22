Saturday 8 November 2025

Sanofi-Aventis "on track" in Hungary

22 October 2006

France-based Sanofi-Aventis, Europe's second-largest drugmaker by sales, is on schedule with ongoing investment projects in Hungary, although future investments will depend on how the country's business environment develops, Frederic Ollier, chief executive of the Hungarian subsidiary, told the Interfax news agency in an interview. The firm is market leader in Hungary, accounting for 10% of pharmaceuticals sales and turnover of 130.0 billion forint ($612.0 million) last year.

"All the projects that we have today are on track, and we have more to come, especially if the authorities encourage us to put investments in Hungary," Mr Ollier said. Among its ongoing projects in Hungary, the company is expanding its R&D facilities in Budapest via its local subsidiary Chinoin Zrt in a 15.0 million-euro ($18.8 million) investment started in the first half of last year. The project will be completed in November and will boost the number of jobs in the facility by 100 to over 300.

"When we did the integration of Aventis within Sanofi, Budapest became a specialized discovery center in what we call internal medicine and, more specifically, respiratory disease, [for example] asthma or congestive pulmonary disease," Mr Ollier noted, adding: "this is one of two sites, one in the USA and one in Budapest, where we are specialized in [this] area." Chinoin is also boosting its syringe production in northeast Hungary's Csanyik-Volgy, near the former industrial city of Miskolc.

