Sanofi-Aventis sales slow on competition

France-headquartered Sanofi-Aventis, Europe's leading drugmaker, has reported a slow-down in sales for the fourth quarter of 2005 as a result of generic competition for for four of its products in the USA. The figures were in line with SG Securities estimates but slightly below those of Lehman Brothers' projections; the firm's shares slipped 1.3% in morning trading on the Paris Bourse on January 30, the day of the announcement.

Group sales for the quarter were up 4.8% (+7.0% on a reported basis) at 7.01 billion euros ($8.60 billion) but were 9.3% higher at 27.31 billion euros for the full year. The latter figure, the company notes, was ahead of growth in the the world pharmaceutical market.

Fourth-quarter pharmaceutical turnover rose 1.6% to 6.36 billion euros, and was significantly impacted by the arrival of generic competition for Allegra (fexofenadine) in the USA. Sales of the drug slumped 58.5% to 160.0 million euros.