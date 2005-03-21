Sanofi-Aventis sues Novopharm over patent

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis says that it has learned through the Canadian Ministry of Health web site that local drugmaker Novopharm has obtained marketing approval in Canada for a product claiming to be generic enoxaparin.
As a result, it says that its subsidiaries Aventis Pharma Inc and Aventis Pharma SA are bringing suit in the Federal Court against Novopharm for infringement of Canadian patent 2045433, which covers the group's Lovenox (enoxaparin). The company adds that it "will vigorously defend its legal rights with respect to this patent."
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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