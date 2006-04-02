Saturday 8 November 2025

Sanofi-Aventis' Taxotere approved in the USA for advanced gastric cancer

2 April 2006

France-based Sanofi-Aventis, the world's third-largest drugmaker, says that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its drug Taxotere (docetaxel) injection concentrate in combination with cisplatin and 5-fluorouracil for the treatment of patients with advanced stomach cancer, including cancer of the gastro-esophageal junction, who have not received prior chemotherapy for their advanced disease state.

According to the Paris-headquartered drug major, this is the first FDA approval of a treatment for advanced stomach cancer in more than a decade that has demonstrated a survival advantage, thereby offering physicians and their patients an important new option for this disease. The additional new application is also currently under review by the Committee for Medicinal products for Human Use of the European Agency for the Evaluation of Medicinal Products.

The agency based its decision on results from the TAX 325 study, the largest international Phase III clinical trial in previously-untreated advanced stomach cancer, which involved 445 patients. Patients on the Taxotere-based chemotherapy regimen experienced a significant 23% reduction in the risk of death compared to subjects who received a current standard treatment of cisplatin and 5-fluorouracil (23 months median follow-up). The median overall survival was significantly longer for Taxotere at 9.2 months versus 8.6 months (p=<0.02) with a hazard ratio of 1.29 and time-to-disease progression was nearly two months longer at 5.6 months vs 3.7 months (p=0.0004).

