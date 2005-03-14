Sanofi-Aventis to boost vaccines investment

Sanofi-Aventis plans to significantly increase investments in its vaccines division from the level that Aventis has been spending, according to the company's executive vice president for pharmaceutical operations, Hanspeter Spek, who told Reuters that the firm feels this is a strategic business. The French group's vaccines division, Sanofi Pasteur, has a 25% share of the global vaccines market, according to Reuters, which noted that it is followed by GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, Wyeth and Chiron. GSK has also indicated that vaccines will become more important in terms of sales, it was noted, because of its products against childhood diseases as well as those to treat or prevent cancer.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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