Sanofi-Aventis to shed jobs in Germany?

Sanofi-Aventis' chief executive, Jean-Francois Dehecq, has started talking tough to the German authorities over its drug sector policy. He has threatened that the company will move out of Germany unless there is a change in the drug pricing law.

In an interview with a business publication, he said that Sanofi-Aventis would struggle to keep its production facilities and its R&D site in Frankfurt-Hoechst, Germany, but only if the firm is "treated properly."