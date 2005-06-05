Sanofi-Aventis' Uroxatral improves symptoms of BPH

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis has released interim results from its ongoing, open-label study demonstrating that men treated with Uroxatral (alfuzosin) reported sustained benefit over two years in reducing lower urinary tract symptoms and sexual function.

A second analysis from the trial demonstrated that improvement of LUTS severity seen in subjects treated with the uroselective alpha1-blocker improved aspects of sexual function such as stiffness of erection, volume of ejaculate and degree of pain upon ejaculation.

"These results are important because they demonstrate consistent efficacy with Uroxatral for treatment of the signs and symptoms of enlarged prostate," said Mostafa Elhilali, professor of surgery at McGill University, Montreal, Canada. "These studies reaffirm that Uroxatral provides efficacy over the longterm," he added.