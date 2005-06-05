Sanofi-Aventis' Uroxatral improves symptoms of BPH

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis has released interim results from its ongoing, open-label study demonstrating that men treated with Uroxatral (alfuzosin) reported sustained benefit over two years in reducing lower urinary tract symptoms and sexual function.
A second analysis from the trial demonstrated that improvement of LUTS severity seen in subjects treated with the uroselective alpha1-blocker improved aspects of sexual function such as stiffness of erection, volume of ejaculate and degree of pain upon ejaculation.
"These results are important because they demonstrate consistent efficacy with Uroxatral for treatment of the signs and symptoms of enlarged prostate," said Mostafa Elhilali, professor of surgery at McGill University, Montreal, Canada. "These studies reaffirm that Uroxatral provides efficacy over the longterm," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze