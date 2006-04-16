Sanofi-Aventis wins Lovenox patent appeal

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis says that the US Federal Court has ruled in its favor regarding a patent infringement suit it had filed against Amphastar and Teva in relation to its anti-thrombosis drug Lovenox (enoxaparin sodium), reversing an earlier decison of the Central Californian District Court which found that its patent was unenforcable (Marketletter June 27, 2005).

The Federal Court's decision allows that case to return to the District court where it will continue to be heard on the basis of patent infringment, validity and enforceability. The company added that it would vigoursly defend its patents and intellectual property rights. US sales of Lovenox were around $1.3 billion in 2005 which, coupled with the ruling, caused the firm's share price to move up 1.2% to 75.55 euros ($91.52) per share in trading on the day of the announcement.

